Let it snow! Jackfield phone box gets a new lease of life

Purchased by The Gorge Parish Council last year, the phone box has been longing for a new lease of life, and a group of residents have given it just that. The community joined forces at a snowflake making workshop in the Jackfield Village Hall to create a blizzard of snowflakes which have now been installed in the phone box for everyone to enjoy this winter.

The group are hoping that this will be the first of many community art projects to be featured in the phone box.

If you would like to know more about what they are doing and to keep up to date with the project, or if you would like to volunteer, please visit www.jackfieldvillage.co.uk or sign up for the newsletter here .

The Jackfield village phone box

Snowflake making workshop at Jackfield Village Hall