Wonderful success for Hadley Christmas Festival

Hundreds of people came through the doors throughout the afternoon and enjoyed themselves immensely eating freshly made turkey and vegan baps as well as drinking mulled wine and eating minced pies, buying handmade Christmas ornaments, cakes and craft items from a variety of stalls, plus enjoying a specially written Christmas themed quiz.

Music was provided by the Telford Community Orchestra and Christmas carols were sung.

The festivities concluded with a special nativity-themed Lantern Walk through the nave of the church and out into the churchyard.

Santa at Holy Trinity, Hadley

Father Stuart Howes said: "We thought last year's Christmas fair was good, but this year's has exceeded all expectations. There were so many people there!

"I'd like to thank all volunteers who helped make it such a special event and also the trade stands who were selling craft goods and the like for their support. And also for Santa who made several visits throughout the afternoon.

"Everyone had lots of fun and we raised over £1,000 for church funds."