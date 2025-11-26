Rotary recruits major prestigious corporate member

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust is the newest corporate member to be inducted into the growing ranks of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.

Inducting SaTH into corporate membership, the president Johnathan Callwood said it was an ‘amazing coup’ in the Rotary club’s history.

“I am so pleased because this is truly amazing for the club and our future. I am looking forward to a long and happy relationship through which we shall be helping each other.

“One of the objects of Rotary is supporting each other. And helping each other care is something which you do all the time,” he told SaTH representatives Julia Clarke and Nicola Brockley.

“Rotary brings good into all walks of life and it is wonderful to bring this new partnership into life.”

The president said afterwards: “I cannot over-emphasise the importance to the club of such a major employer in the county coming on board. We look forward to working closely with SaTH for many years to come.”

Photo caption: Left to right Julia Clarke, Johnathan Callwood and Nicola Brockley.

In response, Julia Clarke, SaTH Director of Public Participation, told Rotarians: “Your highest ethical standards are the ones we carry with us. There are a lot of overlaps between the organisations.

“We have a strong youth volunteering programme and there are a lot of areas where we can overlap. One current focus for us is the new Critical Care sky garden at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and we are very grateful for that support from Rotary.”

She added: “This could be a very productive and benefitting all-purpose relationship and we look forward to a long relationship with Rotary.”

SaTH and Shrewsbury Severn Rotary’s first major fundraising event was announced earlier this month - a unique project they are confident will benefit people for many years to come.

The two organisations have agreed to establish a unique sky garden as a key feature of the new £312m Hospital Transformation Programme.

Through the introduction of an innovative 100 sqm sky garden in the new 3,200 sqm critical care unit, which will open in 2028, both the Trust and Rotary are confident the feature will enhance the experience of patients during their stay.