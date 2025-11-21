Shout out for donations and for ‘handy’ people to support charity

David Mermod, owner of X-Press Legal Services Central is again supporting The Shrewsbury Ark, a support centre for homeless and vulnerable people that never turns anyone away. David is asking members of the community, as well as conveyancing clients of his property search firm, to donate much needed items such as clothing, toiletries and sleeping bags.

But this year, there is also an additional shout out for donations of help from tradespeople & the local community and for donations of materials such as carpet, paint and wood for a new venture at the centre. The Ark would like to convert the upper floors of the centre into office space that they can rent to other charities or businesses to create more income for the charity. There are four office rooms, a kitchen/meeting room and a bathroom all needing some TLC.

David explains: “The Ark is like many charities they need donations and help to continue; by converting this space they are looking to prolong the support they can provide. This is a call to arms for our local communities, think DIY SOS, they are looking for big hearted people who can turn their hand to helping with the refurbishment.

David Mermod from X-Press Legal and Anton Goodwin, The Shrewsbury Ark

“We have a fantastic community here and I’m confident that by pulling together we can make this a success and help those in need in our region by helping the Ark to stay open.”

Anton Goodwin, Charity Director at the Shrewsbury Ark added: “Shrewsbury Ark has been running for 51 years, and we want to continue for many more. We’re gathering quotes for the project, and we would be so grateful if people in our community could help out with the refurbishment in whatever way they can. We are very grateful to David for his help and support each year collecting items which we can share with those who come to us for help and support.”

Items David is appealing for include: three season sleeping bags, winter coats and accessories, comfortable clothing in small and medium sizes (plain leggings, joggers, jumpers, hoodies and t-shirts, rucksacks, deodorants, shampoo and toilet rolls.

Businesses with items ready to collect in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Powys, Coventry, North Warwickshire are invited to call David to arrange collection on: 0330 159 5365 or contact him at DavidM.1365@xpresslegal.uk

To find our more or to help support Shrewsbury Ark visit shrewsburyark.co.uk