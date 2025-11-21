William Brookes School Celebrates First Enrichment Week with Olympic Spirit

The week embraced the Olympic values of Respect, Excellence, and Friendship, offering students a wide range of activities designed to build resilience, foster teamwork, and promote wellbeing.

Highlights included a walk up the Wrekin, den building, outdoor learning, map skills, baking, a war poetry workshop, house sports competitions, first aid training, and a special World Kindness Day performing arts event, STEM activities, careers fair - plus many more exciting opportunities. Despite a wet and muddy week, students gave overwhelmingly positive feedback, praising the chance to learn new skills and spend time outdoors.

Students climbing The Wrekin

The focus was on being outside, connecting with nature, and developing confidence and resilience. Staff wellbeing was also a priority, with all teaching staff receiving a dedicated planning day and a wellbeing day during the week.

Headteacher Ruth Shaw said: "Enrichment Week is about giving our students experiences that go beyond the classroom, helping them grow as individuals while living out our school values. We’re thrilled with the success of this first week and are already looking forward to Enrichment Week 2 in March."