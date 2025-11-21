Santa boost for switch-on of town's Christmas lights

Between 4.30pm-8pm Santa welcomed many dozens of visitors both young and not so young onto Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s new sleigh on Pride Hill. And photos were still being taken long after.

Once again Santa enjoyed a busy lights switch-on night which he afterwards described as ‘one of the best’ he could remember.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome so many enthusiastic children onto the new sleigh to enjoy the experience,” Santa said afterwards.

“I must say it is most gratifying that children enjoy the occasion so much – and long may it continue.

“And it is not only the youngsters, but mums, dads and grandparents also participate which is equally most rewarding.

“The presence of the Santa sleigh continues to be a huge addition to the Christmas lights switch-on occasion.”

He added: “I hope Rotary will continue this popular tradition for many years to come.”

Rotary proceeds from the Santa sleigh will all be donated to charity.