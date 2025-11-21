Rotary club recruits its first corporate member

Karen Corcoran, operations manager at Radfield Home Care, has been inducted into Shrewsbury Severn Rotary.

Addressing the club on Karen’s induction, secretary Gareth Watkins told her: “The key element of Rotary is service and from your background I don’t need to tell you much about this – you are doing this every day of your life.

“We are also trying to be active in our local communities and like you doing some good.

“There are 55,000 Rotarians in Britain and Ireland. However, we could do with six times that number to help satisfy the support needed in our communities.”

He urged Her: “Be an active member and come to as many meetings as you can.”

He presented Karen with a lapel pin and club handbook and she was welcomed into the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn by all members present.

Photo caption: left to right Rotarian Gareth Watkins, Karen Corcoran and Rotarian Johnathan Callwood.

She thanked members for the ‘warm welcome’ everyone had shown her and looked forward to belonging to the club.

Said Karen’ introducer Rotarian David Morris: “This gives a business like Radfield Home Care a flexible way to also engage with the community and support Rotary's service initiatives.

“Corporate membership allows businesses to enhance their image, fulfil corporate social responsibility goals, and provide leadership and networking opportunities for their staff.

“Karen and Radfield Home Care have already demonstrated their commitment by supporting our recent very successful canal boat trips for the elderly.

“With Radfield’s continued enthusiasm I am hoping we can continue further canal boat trips in 2026.”