Local mental health charity celebrates women at Ladies’ Day event

The day was enjoyed by nearly 100 ladies who were entertained during the morning with beautiful flower arrangements by Jane Pugh – the well-known singing florist from South Shropshire, and in the afternoon by Deborah Mitchell, founder of Telford-based Heaven Skincare. Deborah’s company has recently received a Queen’s Award and Deborah herself the MBE.

The day was also graced by the attendance of the Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Anna Turner, together with the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, and the Deputy Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Nathalie Page.

Crane Quality Counselling fundraising Ladies Day

Chairman of the Trustees, Lin Foley, had organised the day to raise much needed funds for the charity. The day proved to be a success, raising over £600 on the raffle and £150 in donations towards sponsoring a child to receive counselling from the charity.

Mrs Foley said that she had recently stepped down as the CEO of the charity in order to concentrate on raising as much money as possible

Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Anna Turner, said: “I am pleased to support this important charity that provides expert mental health counselling in Shropshire and South Cheshire.”

Crane Quality Counselling is planning to continue with its fundraising so if you would like to support other events or make a donation, please check their website at cranecounselling.co.uk.

The Ladies’ Day ended on a high note when Deborah Mitchell agreed to become a Patron of Crane Quality Counselling.

