Hockerhill's all set for its festive opening this weekend

From Saturday, November 22, and every weekend until Christmas Eve, Father Christmas and his merry band of elves take up residence in the playbarn, where guests are welcomed to a magical grotto adorned with picturesque snowy scenes, piles of presents, special trinkets and is most importantly, festive cheer.

During their visit, families are entertained by the mischievous and chatty elves and meet with Father Christmas to share all their hearts’ desires for the big day.

Once little ones have received a special present and divulged their wishes, enjoy a hot chocolate and biscuit-decorating, icing one-off designs on to a biscuit ready to savour once they reach Hockerhill’s majestic play area.

Christmas at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Tessa Giffard, custodian of Chillington Hall and co-founder of Hockerhill with her husband, Charlie, said: “Throwing open our doors for the festive season is very exciting and the team at Hockerhill has been working extremely hard to curate a grotto that Father Christmas will be proud of. Meeting the man himself and sharing Christmas wishes is a magical part of the festivities and we’re delighted that Hockerhill can provide that for families all of shapes and sizes and with different needs.”

Alongside the existing sessions, Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn will host a SEN Christmas session on Sunday, December 7, from 10am – 12pm, suitable for children with additional needs and their families. The quieter session is designed to provide a more comfortable, supportive environment but still delivers all the festive magic.

Explorative play, embracing physical challenges and inspiring imaginations are at the heart of Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn. Admire the majestic indoor centrepiece in the form of a giant mock oak tree, which is modelled on the one that King Charles II hid in at Boscobel House as he fled the Battle of Worcester. Turrets, climbing frames, bridges, slides and look-out spots complete the main indoor structure, with the pedal go-kart offering an added adrenaline rush.

On the winding tarmac track, thrill seekers can channel their inner Formula 1 driver and set their best lap time. Also open in the winter months, the spacious outdoor area at Hockerhill includes zip lines, swings, slides, a sand pit and a bespoke toddler area as well as outdoor seating and picnic benches for those who don’t mind the chillier weather.

To fuel families for their big day out, a seasonal menu will be served at Hockerhill’s cafe. Popular for its extensive menu for both brunch and lunch, it will serve a selection of warming soups and crusty bread, hearty toasties and sandwiches, handmade burgers and wood-fired pizzas, as well as festive treats to suit everyone’s tastes including mince pies and other sweet treats.

“We’re extremely passionate about the experiences children have at Hockerhill, because special memories shape children’s future passions, confidence and imaginations and the Christmas festivities are no different. Our grotto is cosy, magical and personal, giving families plenty to see and other activities to enjoy as well as meeting Father Christmas,” added co-founder Charlie Giffard.

Hockerhill’s Christmas event will take place across November 22-23 and 29, as well as December 6-7, 13-14, 20-24. 10-minute sessions are available between 10am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm.

Tickets are £30 and each ticket admits one child to see Santa and includes their gift, hot chocolate, biscuit decorating session and access to Hockerhill’s play areas. Accompanying adults pay Hockerhill’s standard adult entry and can enter the grotto with their children.

To book, please visit Hockerhill’s website: hockerhill.com