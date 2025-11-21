Celebrating a remarkable Jubilee Year for Catholic schools

Today, schools are coming together to celebrate all that's been achieved this year. The ‘World Youth Sunday’ livestream will be a moment of thanksgiving and reflection, and looking ahead with renewed hope.

Bethany Friery, CAFOD's Jubilee for Schools lead, said: “We've been thrilled to see the enthusiastic response from children and young people this Jubilee year. Climate change and debt justice are clearly issues Catholic schoolchildren feel passionately about, and they are keen to find ways to make a difference. It was wonderful to see students from Blessed William Howard school in Stafford receive a reply from the Prime Minister recently in response to their letter on global debt.

“As the Jubilee Year comes to an end under Pope Leo, its impact is ongoing. It serves as a launchpad for long-term transformation in how Catholic schools live out their mission. We’re excited to join schools as they build a legacy of hope beyond the Jubilee year.”

CAFOD

Natalie – a pupil from All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy in Mansfield - was recently invited to the Vatican in recognition of the outstanding response to the Jubilee year and said: “I don’t have the words to describe it. I have never felt so close to my faith and so close to God which was a really lovely feeling. Just to be in Rome surrounded by everyone, with that atmosphere, was incredible.”