Borderland Rotary Club supports Midlands Air Ambulance

Pip updated the club about recent developments saying: “It’s great to be here again with more good news. Midlands Air Ambulance recently bought a new helicopter. G-HMAA is the charity’s third wholly owned helicopter and replaces the organisation’s last leased aircraft.

"Our lifesaving missions are only made possible thanks to organisations like Rotary raising and donating money to the service. We don’t receive any government funding; the public are very generous – maybe because they see us flying around the place and I think most people know of someone who has been helped by our distinctive red helicopters”.

L-R Jonathan Jones, Tim Gray, Pip Machin & Steve Jerman

Tim Gray, from Dairy-Pak, who has sponsored the Borderland Mountain Bike Challenge since its inception said: “I’m extremely proud of my late father for being such a big supporter of the challenge and I’m very pleased to continue in the family tradition so it’s now time to plan for next years’ event which will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026.”