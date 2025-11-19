Bellway donates £500 towards iPads for primary school pupils in Shrewsbury

Bellway West Midlands, which is building new homes at its Darwin’s Edge development in the town, gave the contribution to Oakmeadow CofE Primary School.

The school used the money to go towards the purchase of new iPads which are principally for the use of Year 4 pupils but will be shared with all of the pupils in the school in Long Meadow, Bayston Hill.

Milly Davies, teacher at Oakmeadow CofE Primary School, helping the pupils use their new IT equipment with the assistance of Sophia.

Keith White, treasurer of The Friends of Oakmeadow – a registered charity set up to raise money to support the school – said: “We approached Bellway, as a business working in the local community, to see if they could help by giving us any money towards the purchase of iPads for the school. The response we had was wonderful and generous and we really appreciate the support that a company as prestigious as Bellway has given us.

“These iPads will help children with their numeracy and other core skills and will also teach them how to use such technology to help them in their studies. This contribution from Bellway gives us a tremendous boost in spending power and will improve the standard of education the school can provide for the children.”

Bellway West Midlands Sales Manager Rachel Marner said: “Part of our philosophy as a company is to get involved in the local community and play a meaningful role whenever possible. When Keith reached out to us as the charity supporting Oakmeadow CofE Primary School we were more than happy to help out.

“It is lovely to know that our donation went towards the purchase of iPads for the pupils to use as an aid for learning. Not every child will have access to such technology at home and this will help level the playing field for these youngsters to give them every chance to flourish.”

