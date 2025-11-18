Bromford and Tilia Homes celebrate successful partnership at Telford development

The collaboration with the five-star housebuilder delivered 42 three- and four-bedroom homes at Saints View, which proved highly popular through the affordable homeownership scheme.

Buyers bought a share of their home through Shared Ownership, paying a mortgage on that portion and rent on the remainder, with the opportunity to increase that owned share at a pace that suits them.

This meant paying a deposit on that owned share rather than the full market value, with the partnership opening the door to the property ladder for many who may have thought it was out of reach.

First-time buyers, downsizers, growing families and more are now settling into their modern, energy-efficient homes, within a charming development that blends urban and country living.

Amerjit Atwal, Regional Managing Director at untypical’s Central region said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Bromford at Saints View to make homeownership a reality for more people.

“Shared Ownership removes many of the traditional barriers to getting on the property ladder, and through this partnership, we’ve delivered high quality, sustainable homes that offer customers the same security and independence that comes with owning their own property.”

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “It was a pleasure to hand over the keys to the final Shared Ownership buyers recently, who are now settling into this well-connected part of Shropshire.

“Saints View attracted huge interest from the outset, not least because of the quality of the homes, but also because of the lifestyle offered by the specification and location.

“Our partnership with Tilia Homes has been instrumental in delivering homes that customers are proud to call their own, and it’s wonderful to see another thriving community take shape.”

Saints View is a short distance from the picturesque settings of the Wrekin and South Shropshire Hills, allowing residents to absorb the fascinating Shropshire countryside, while the extensive nearby road and rail networks allow Shrewsbury, Stoke-on-Trent, Wolverhampton and Birmingham to be easily accessible.

The development is served by two exceptional primary schools: St George’s C of E Primary School and Redhill Primary Academy both received an Outstanding in their most recent inspections.

Bromford is one of the UK’s leading housing associations, offering affordable homes across the country. Through Shared Ownership, buyers purchase a share of a home and pay rent on the remaining share, helping to make homeownership more accessible with a smaller deposit.

