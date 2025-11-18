A magical invitation to Wonderland

RATS (Ruyton Amateur Theatrical Society) echo this iconic line as they urge you not to miss out on securing your tickets for their 2025 performance of Alice in Wonderland, set to take place at the Ruyton Xl Towns in the village hall.

A Captivating Production for All Ages

This delightful pantomime script, penned by Andrew O’Leary, offers entertainment suitable for the whole family. Central to the story is young Alice, portrayed by 12-year-old India Incles from Baschurch. Audiences will be drawn into Alice’s perilous journey, as she faces grave danger from the menacing Queen of Hearts. The Queen is determined to steal a treasured watch from Alice, a watch which, if lost, threatens to unleash untold evil upon the world.

Performance Dates and Ticket Information

RATS will present five shows, commencing on Wednesday, December 10, and concluding on Saturday, December 13. Adult tickets are priced at £8, with children’s tickets available for £6. The show brims with charming characters certain to delight younger audience members. You are encouraged to cheer for the brave Alice and her loyal friends, and to boo the villainous Queen of Hearts.

Tickets are selling fast for Alice in Wonderland

If you'd like to join the festive “tarty”—a party brimming with jam tarts—secure your ticket promptly by calling 07852 808069 or online from the facebook page @RATSpanto. With over 500 tickets already sold, both the Friday evening performance and the Saturday matinee are fully booked. However, a limited number of tickets remain for Wednesday, Thursday, and the final Saturday evening show, reflecting the production’s immense popularity.

Acknowledgements and Charitable Support

RATS extends heartfelt thanks to the local businesses who have generously sponsored this year’s production through banner advertisements, programme placements, and raffle donations. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, a charity supporting those affected by cancer, and The Shrewsbury Ark, a charity assisting vulnerable members of the homeless community.