More communities gain access to fair finance as Just Credit Union expands

This now includes Stoke-on-Trent and with the support of Stoke Council, Just Credit Union will operate in the city under the name The Potters Bank reflecting the city’s identity and heritage.

And The Potters Bank, a credit union designed to combat illegal lending in Stoke-on- Trent which was launched earlier this month, has today announced the recruitment of its first local member of staff.

The city, which has previously been without a credit union for nearly two decades, will be working with Hannah Harrison who has been appointed The Potters Bank’s money hub officer.

Just Credit Union, a long-established financial co-operative, will provide expertise and back-office support to Hannah who will soon be out and about in the Stoke community building relationships with organisations.

She will be The Potters Bank’s local face working in the area of financial inclusion and meeting the people of Stoke at places like the Community Lounges.

Hannah said: “I have always been involved in helping develop the community of which I am part. The Potters Bank will help local people who need it most through ethical affordable loans, secure savings and financial wellbeing support.

“With the rise of loan sharks in the region, The Potters Bank provides a safe and reliable alternative which empowers local people and builds financial resilience in local communities.”

She added: “I will be out and about across Stoke-on-Trent to answer any questions, so please reach out or pop along to see me. It is an exciting time to be a Stokie!”

Steve Barras, Development Manager, said: “Today I’m pleased to announce we have recruited Hannah as our first local person to be the face of The Potters’ bank the area.

“She has studied and worked in Stoke-on-Trent her entire life, and is passionate about bringing affordable community banking to the area in which she has grown up.

“The city has been without a credit union for nearly two decades, during which time the need for ethical financial alternatives has grown significantly.

“The Potters Bank aims to fill that gap and Just Credit Union are delighted to work with local people to get the service up and running quickly in the city.”

Locals can find out more by visiting ThePottersBank.org. People who live outside of Stoke, including Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Stafford and South Staffs, can also now access credit union services by visiting justcreditunion.org