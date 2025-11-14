'Triumphs and Tears': A family’s journey with Clun Forest Sheep

It contains contains lots of local agricultural history from Breconshire, Radnorshire, Herefordshire and Shropshire and explores the highs and lows of the breed and the Court-Llacca Clun Flock along the way. Visit the greatest agricultural shows in the land in their heyday, when the Clun was king and see how fashion changed and so did the breeds fortunes.

There are dozens of stories from the characters who have shaped the journey with amazing tales and experiences. From Emperor Julius Caesar to Prime Minister David Cameron. There are Lords, Ladies, Eccentrics, Hero’s and Villians. Like the Shropshire Farmer who dug his own grave and owned the worst race horse in history or the Herefordshire Lord who went to Hitlers 50th birthday party.

L-R Bill Stokes (Kinsham, Presteigne), Bill Sinnett (Tenbury Wells) & Robert Eckley (Brecon) showing Cluns at the 1951 Royal Show at Cambridge

There are incredible highs and heart breaking lows along the way, but it’s a story told with forensic research and sincere honesty. Inspired by a deep personal tragedy in 1998 its a story of resilience and hope.

There are 200 pages, over 160 photos and 65,000 words in this wonderful book, which is a Limited Edition of 200.

Mike & Katie Eckley winning the Clun Championship at the 2025 Royal Welsh Show

Reviews:

"I found it thrilling to read, not in the way of a racy novel but as expressed through the eyes, work and thoughts of a man who is quite clearly and rightly proud of his Eckley family heritage. Thank you Mike, I commend your superb book to all breeders and people with deep roots in the history of the industry. I promise that time reading it will be time very well spent." - John Thorley (Former CEO National Sheep Association)

Clun Sheep Sale at Craven Arms 1945 with Malcom & Robert Eckley stood behind their fathers winning shearling ewes

"You tell a story not only about the breed history and how the Clun evolved, but also it is very much a family history that is interwoven so nicely and gives everything a human touch. It's also a tribute to your appreciation of continuity and the passing of generations.” - Alan Zuschlag (North American CFSBS)

"A truly remarkable work of art setting out an in-depth history of the Clun Forest breed in what is the society’s centenary year, alongside that of the well-known Eckley family from Court-Llacca. It provides an invaluable record not only for Clun breeders but also for 'locals' given the names of the farms mentioned.It brings back many memories for me of the exhibitors I encountered across the UK over the years on the show circuit. Copies placed in the libraries of agricultural colleges would certainly provide a wealth of information for students and fellow breeders." - Barry Alston (Wales Correspondent Farmers Guardian)