Topping Out celebrates construction milestone at Newport’s newest multi-million retirement village

Deputy Mayor Councillor Bill Harper, and chairman of Newport Chamber of Commerce Karen Woodcock, joined members of the project team on the roof of one of the apartment blocks being built by Shropshire construction company McPhillips for later living specialists Untold Living.

The £20m development comprises a bistro, bar and an array of other amenities alongside 61 apartments and 16 bungalows. McPhillips has employed Modern Methods of Construction to significantly reduce costs, speed up delivery and minimise disruption for nearby residents. The retirement community, located just off the A41 opposite Mere Park Garden Centre, will provide much-needed housing for the area's growing older population.

At the celebratory topping out ceremony, Newport deputy mayor Councillor Bill Harper said: “It's a pleasure to be here for the topping out ceremony. This is a valuable investment and a great solution to a problem that isn't really recognised yet. Newport has an aging population and people want to stay local, but not necessarily in their own homes. But they do want to feel secure and this development gives them that opportunity.

“The work that's being done here is incredible, and that's a testament to how professional the McPhillips’ team has been; I’d like to thank you all on behalf of Newport Town Council and, of course, your future customers.”

Scott Orr, CEO of Untold Living said: “This is an exciting milestone in the delivery of the only integrated retirement community in Shropshire. For us this isn’t just about new buildings, it’s about new beginnings. Sundew Court will be a place where retirees can live on their own terms, supported by kindness and surrounded by opportunity.

“Topping out is always a proud moment, but it’s especially meaningful when the local community is part of the celebration. We’ve been made to feel so welcome in Newport, and we look forward to becoming an active member of the wider community and a valued part of local life. We are already seeing significant interest from our information centre at Mere Park Garden Centre, and can’t wait for Sundew Court to open in late summer 2026.”

And Chris Walker, McPhillips director said: "The topping-out ceremony is an important moment.

“This project is an exemplary demonstration of collaborative working and it is fantastic to see everyone here today – Untold Living, Gaunt Francis Architects, project managers Total Project Integration, representatives from Newport’s Town Council and Chamber of Commerce, and our own McPhillips site team – celebrating the huge progress made since construction started at the end of 2024.”

Once complete, the development will feature accessible design for older residents and an on-site bistro. By providing one-bed homes and bungalows, the retirement community aims to encourage older people to downsize from larger homes, helping to address the area's growing housing demand.





