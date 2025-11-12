Holy Trinity and Christ Church unite for One Parish Christmas Festival

The festival will commence at 2pm and will feature live Christmas music from amongst others the Telford Community Ensemble.

There will be a special appearance of Saint Nicholas, and there will be a wide range of stalls including Christmas decorations and special handmade gifts and craft items.

To ward off the cold there will hot food stalls, including festive turkey baps and hot drinks mulled wine and more.

There will, of course, be a cake stall selling delicious fresh cakes.

There will also be an exciting tombola stall and the special Grand Christmas Raffle will also be in attendance.

Christmas Festival

There will also be a special duck finding event for children who are attending.

Adults are being invited to participate in a special Festive Quiz for which a £1 donation will be asked.

The special culmination of the day's entertainments will be a Lantern Walk through the church grounds with the One Parish Singers, which will close the event at 6pm.