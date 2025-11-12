Grand Theatre review: Elf The Musical - Christmas has arrived early!

Based on the hit movie “Elf” which starred comedian Will Ferrell in the title role, this is a family festive favourite, guaranteed to entertain adults and kids alike and will definitely put you in the holiday mood. Crazy, quirky and cute just about sums this musical up.

The show has enjoyed huge success both in the West End and on Broadway as well as sell-out arena performances, breaking box office records as it goes, but last night was the the first performance of the latest tour.

The storyline follows the adventures of Buddy, who as a baby crawls his way into Santa’s sack, only to be taken back to the North Pole where he is raised as an elf. For years he is unaware of his plight, but, as Buddy grows too tall and his inability to make toys and therefore fit in with the elf community becomes apparent, he makes the choice to return to his home city of New York to find his father and try to live a normal human life. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

The cast of “Elf the Musical.” Picture: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

This is a lovely, heart-warming tale, if a little weird and whacky, and as close to the movie as you could want, which I think is important given that it has become such a modern day classic. It is funny and the humour is not just for the children. In a similar way to pantomime, the script hits the perfect balance of cheesy gags and a few adult jokes thrown in too to amuse everyone watching.

The show is produced and directed by Jon Conway, who has given us everything you could ask from a musical theatre production and more, plus audience participation, a snow ball fight, dancing elves, singing Santas; need I go on? His pantomime experience is evident and so he was the perfect choice to bring “Elf the Musical” to the stage.

Jordan Conway, who incidentally is Jon’s son, brings his very own style of crazy comedy to the role of Buddy and is appealing with childlike qualities which make you want to hug him, but a stronger vocal performance would have taken his performance to a whole new level. That said, his timing and physical comedy skills still make this near perfect casting. It is a huge role and one I know he is reprising, so his take on the character felt comfortable and familiar.

Jordan Conway as Buddy and Barry Bloxham as Walter. Picture: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Kelly Banlaki gives a standout performance as Buddy’s girlfriend Jovie, with an excellent rendition of “Never Fall in Love with an Elf” which was the vocal highlight of the show for me. She is quirky and oddball which makes for superb chemistry between the two.

Dafydd Langley as Mathews, the employee who is continually being told he is fired, gives yet another excellent comedy performance, making me laugh out loud throughout, while Joe Speare as the despairing store manager is also in fine voice and plays this small role to its full potential.

Barry Bloxham as Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s workaholic father, is suitably grumpy as a man under immense pressure, while Nikita Coulton as Emily and Karis Lomas as Michaela, bring make a sweet mother daughter combo who welcome Buddy.

Singing Santas! Picture: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

It was good to see such a mix of characters of different ages making up the ensemble, all of whom play a variety of small roles in the show and the family feel of the cast came across the floodlights.

While unless you are an “Elf” super fan, you are unlikely to recognise any of the songs in the show, the score is lively, uplifting and sentimental, the perfect pick me up on a cold November evening. It has an old Broadway nostalgic feel to it, with kick lines, simple but effective choreography and tap dancing, as well as a couple of ballads, so all the right ingredients for pure musical theatre.

The full company production numbers were definite highlights, including “Christmastown”, “Nobody Cares About Santa”, and “A Christmas Song”.

Pure Christmas festive fun! Picture: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The scenery and props are extravagant, vibrant with back projections which transport us from the North Pole and Santa’s workshop to New York City. As I mentioned, this was opening night and I have to be honest and say there were a few hitches, but these were all expertly handled by the cast and crew and simply added to the silliness and chaos, so no one minded. These moments also resulted in characters breaking the fourth wall at times, with audiences love.

It may be mayhem and madcap merriment from start to finish, but “Elf the Musical” will definitely entertain and make you laugh and cry in equal measure, so for some fun, frolics and a fuzzy festive feeling, catch the show at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre until November 16.

