Christmas set to sparkle at Weston Park

Weston Park’s annual festive showcase will bring together more than 80 artisan food and craft traders, live music, street food, seasonal drinks and the Festive Friends woodland trail to make sure Christmas gets off to the perfect start.

The fayre – which will run from 10am to 4pm on the weekends of November 29-30 and December 6-7 – offers the ideal chance to snap up the perfect gift and enjoy some festive treats.

Rebecca Alexander, head of estate operations at Weston Park, said: “The fayre is the best possible way to start to our ‘season of joy’ with a unique shopping

experience mixed with delicious street food, live music and our festive Garden Glow Up.

“It will feature a whole host of local businesses, meaning that you can start your

Christmas shopping early and find that unique gift for someone special.

“Shoppers can browse for everything from luxury candles, homemade wax melts and tree decorations to treats for their furry friends and homemade keepsakes.

“There will also be a specially-selected line up of local food traders for you to purchase the finishing touches for your festive feast and a range of street food vendors serving soul-warming delicious food bursting with flavour.

“From gourmet burgers, stone baked pizza to freshly-made donuts and warming hot chocolate, we’ve got it all.”

The whole of the estate will be open for visitors to explore with Weston’s Garden Glow Up giving visitors the chance to wander through the softly lit gardens that surround Church Pool. Dogs are welcome and the Festive Friends trail popping up in Temple Wood will be something for the youngsters to enjoy.

Rebecca added: “The house will also be decorated for the festive season and will be open on November 30 and December 6 for you to discover the magic of Christmas on the estate.”

Tickets for Weston’s Food and Gift Fayre are £8 per person and under 14s go free when pre-booked in advance online. On the day pricing will apply on each day of the event.

Weston Park will also be open for walks between Boxing Day and January 4.

For details, visit: weston-park.com/christmas-food-gift-fayre

For details of Christmas at Weston, visit: weston-park.com/whats-on/christmas