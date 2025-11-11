Beloved pop icon Rick Astley is heading to Llangollen

The Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker will headline TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Wednesday, June 24, when he will be joined on the night by very special guests Lottery Winners.

Friends of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10am tomorrow via llangollen.net and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Rick Astley leapt to fame in 1987 with the era-defining smash single Never Gonna Give You Up, followed by hits including Together Forever and Whenever You Need Somebody.

Lottery Winners will join Rick Astley in Llangollen as very special guests on Wednesday June 24

After stepping away from the spotlight for several years, audiences in Llangollen were treated to a special night in 2011 when he performed during the opening of that years Eisteddfod. Then in 2016, he celebrated his 50th birthday with a triumphant return to the top of the charts with his hit album 50.

And the still-boyish singer, songwriter and producer has stayed at the top of his game ever since, enjoying collaborations with the likes of Foo Fighters and Blossoms, show-stealing sets at Glastonbury and a number two chart position for 2023 album Are We There Yet? – contributing to more than 40million record sales worldwide.

Joining him in Llangollen will be indie pop band Lottery Winners. Earlier this year the band racked up their second Number 1 album with the release of fourth studio album KOKO.

And 2025 has continued at speed as not only have the band performed some of their biggest headline shows to date this year, they also spent the summer on the road supporting Robbie Williams on his UK and Europe stadium tour.

Rick Astley joins Deacon Blue, Alex James’ Britpop Classical, Tom Grennan, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the headline announcements revealed so far for TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “We can’t wait to welcome Rick Astley back to Llangollen next summer, returning for the first time in 15 years.

“There’s something truly special about live music in our incredible setting. It’s the perfect backdrop for a night of timeless hits, and when you add a hugely popular performer with a world-class band to that mix you know you are guaranteed a brilliant night of live music, with some humour thrown in for good measure!

“Llangollen has always been a place where music connects people, and Rick’s return will be another unforgettable moment in that tradition.”

For more information go to llangollen.net