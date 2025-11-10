Llangollen united in Remembrance

The service, led by Father Lee Taylor, commenced with prayers and the clear tones of the Last Post played by a bugler from the Llangollen Silver Band. The Exhortation was read by Mike Adam of the local branch of the Royal British Legion, followed by the traditional two-minute silence, the sounding of Reveille, and the reading out of the names of the fallen from both World Wars.

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the war memorial by various local organisations, community groups and youth bodies in honour of those who gave their lives in service. Among those taking part were the Royal British Legion, Llangollen Town Council, Denbighshire County Council, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, and the Llangollen & Corwen Railway.

One of the station masters from the Llangollen & Corwen Railway, Mandy Towers, proudly placed a wreath on behalf of the railway and its volunteers.

Mandy Towers was joined by Llangollen Railway Trust Manager David Hennigan and the Llangollen Station Team. Picture: LRT

“I am incredibly proud to present this wreath on behalf of the Llangollen and Corwen Railway before my team and I return to duty,” said Mandy Towers. “It is a privilege to stand alongside the town in remembering the sacrifice of so many, and to reflect on how our heritage and community continue to honour that legacy together.”

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, a parade – led by standard bearers - moved through Castle Street and the town centre, providing a poignant visual symbol of the community’s unity in remembrance.

The turnout reflected the strong spirit of remembrance in Llangollen and the wider community, reinforcing the importance of coming together each year to pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed.