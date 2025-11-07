Elan Valley’s Celtic Rainforest in focus - an illustrated talk by leading conservationists
Local natural history group Rhayader by Nature are delighted to present an illustrated talk by Jen Newman, Elan Valley Estates Manager, Julia Harrison, LIFE Project Manager, and renowned botanist Ray Woods about the rich world of the Celtic Rainforest in the Elan Valley and how to protect and enhance it.
By contributor Gafyn Blakeway
The talk will be of interest to anyone interested in the local environment and wildlife.
The talk will be at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 13, at CARAD, Rhayader.
Tickets are £3/adult, children are free.
For further information, please contact the secretary on 01597 811169 or by email at rhayaderbynature@hotmail.co.uk.