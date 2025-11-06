New gate opens at Monkmoor Recreation Ground as STAR Housing completes School Grove development in Shrewsbury

The new gate was unveiled yesterday (November 5) by the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, alongside Councillor David Vasmer, Ian Thorpe from Shrewsbury Town Council, and STAR Housing’s Managing Director Harpreet Rayet. They were also joined by staff past and present from the recreation ground, community representatives, new residents and the STAR Housing development team. The entrance was created following suggestions from local partners to improve access for the community.

The entrance forms part of the School Grove development, which brings thirteen energy-efficient homes to Shrewsbury, including six one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom houses. Four properties have been allocated for supported living through Shropshire Council’s social care team, helping adults with additional needs and care leavers live independently.

Staff from STAR Housing, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council, Monkmoor Recreation Ground, local residents, and the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, celebrate the opening of the new pedestrian gate at School Grove, Racecourse Crescent, Shrewsbury.

Emma Vooth new resident at the development, shared her experience of moving into School Grove: “It’s been amazing – it’s given me independence and my dignity back to live independently. It’s already been life-changing.”

Councillor David Vasmer said: “I am delighted that STAR Housing have helped the local community by providing a separate pedestrian entrance to the much-loved Monkmoor Rec which we are officially opening today.

School Grove, Racecourse Crescent, Shrewsbury

Before today pedestrians and vehicles used the same entrance with no pavement which was particularly unsafe for wheelchair users and parents with prams. But now that has changed thanks to STAR Housing. They agreed to create the new entrance when planning their housing development next to the Rec.”

David also acknowledged the contribution of recreation ground staff past and present, caretakers, and partners who supported the project.

Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director of STAR Housing, added: “The new pedestrian gate is a key feature of the School Grove development, designed to improve safety and accessibility for everyone using Monkmoor Recreation Ground. Alongside this, we’re proud to deliver thirteen high-quality, energy-efficient homes that meet modern standards and provide much-needed housing in Shrewsbury.”