Feel the festive cheer at Dobbies’ Christmas Shopping Night in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK

Tickets are priced at £1, £2.50 and £5 with a pay-what-you-can approach, with all proceeds donated to Dobbies’ National Charity Partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK. Alzheimer’s Research UK volunteers will also be in attendance at the Gailey store with fundraising activities, including raffles and donation buckets.

Customers at the Gailey store will receive a glass of prosecco or a soft drink on arrival, the opportunity to book in to visit Santa in his North Pole adventure themed Grotto and enjoy entertainment from local community groups who have been invited to perform in store.

There will also be in-store demos and tastings from the foodhall and in-store Bakery to Go (where available) and Dobbies’ Gailey restaurant will be offering a light bite menu until 7.15pm, including soups, seasonal toasted sandwiches and a selection of festive sweet treats and cakes.

As part of the event, local schools and nurseries who have been successful with Dobbies Community Christmas Tree campaign will be invited along to pick up their free real Christmas tree.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is looking forward to welcoming customers for the evening, she said: “Christmas Shopping Night is a great opportunity for friends and family to come together.

“Christmas Shopping Night is a staple in our seasonal events calendar and, this year, will raise funds for our National Charity Partner, Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity. Dobbies is working together with Alzheimer’s Research UK to highlight the benefits of garden living for brain health and raise funds to find a cure for dementia, raising more than £40,000 for the charity since the partnership launched in March.

Paul Glazier, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Dobbies for raising vital funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK through its Christmas Shopping Night.

“With almost one million people currently living with dementia in the UK, it is vital that we come together and end the heartbreak of this condition. Thank you, Dobbies, for standing with us for a cure.”

Tickets are available at dobbies.com and in-store on the night. All proceeds from tickets and donations at the event will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK.