New trustees at Shropshire music charity

Jane Elliot and Terry Lipscombe have been recruited to the board of Shropshire Music Trust, bringing fresh skills and enthusiasm as it embarks on an exciting new season of live music across the county.

“The duo join us at an important moment of growth, supporting our artistic and educational ambitions under the leadership of chair Dr Jane Povey and artistic director John Moore,” said trustee spokesperson Katy Rink.

Jane Elliot brings professional experience in project management and information governance, alongside a passionate commitment to the world of live music as an enthusiastic amateur musician.

Jane commented: “I am keen to see Shropshire Music Trust thrive and further develop its key objectives of educating and delighting its audiences.”

Terry Lipscombe, a retired solicitor with some higher education experience, is a long-standing supporter of the trust.

He emphasised the importance of musical access across genres and generations, saying: “I am very pleased to be able to assist in the trust’s mission of not only providing wonderful concerts but also reaching out to communities and schools.”

Audiences can look forward to a range of concerts during the season, including the Meliora Collective on November 14 at the United Reformed Church in Shrewsbury; Ex Cathedra’s Christmas by Candlelight concert on December 4 at St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury and pianist Polina Osetinskaya on January 30 at St Chad's Church in Shrewsbury.

These events sit alongside the trust’s longstanding commitment to educational outreach, community engagement and partnership working across Shropshire and it continues to invite collaborations with music promoters, schools, health and care settings in the county.

For full details of the programme, tickets and booking offers visit: www.shropshiremusictrust.co.uk.