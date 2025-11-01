Wolves Foundation link up with Wolves Lottery

The words of recent Wolves Lottery winner Ruth Tolley, after the weekly popular game entered into a partnership with Wolves Foundation.

Wolves’ official charity has now become the official charity beneficiary of the Lottery, meaning that those playing the game are not only in with a chance of winning cash prizes, but are also supporting a range of projects delivered across the local community.

“For many years, the Wolves Lottery has developed into a really popular product, offering a balance between the opportunities for players win prizes, whilst also supporting different charities,” says Jason Larkin, Ancillary Sales Revenue & Project Manager.

“We are delighted that as part of our strategy refresh, we are linking up with Wolves Foundation so that we are both providing additional financial support to their project, but also raising awareness of their fantastic work.

“We are all extremely proud of the role that the Foundation plays in the city, and our existing players can be safe in the knowledge that they, too, are now contributing to improving the lives of people across the community.

“At the same time, hopefully we can also attract new players to Wolves Lottery, giving more people the chance to win cash prizes whilst also benefitting the club’s official charity.”

Ruth Tolley meets Emily Boyle from Wolves Foundation at a Molineux Memories session. Picture: Wolves Foundation

Prizes up for grabs from Wolves Lottery include not just cash but others including signed shirts, tickets for events and other similar incentives.

“We are hugely appreciative of this new partnership with Wolves Lottery, and are really looking forward to working together,” said Kieron Ansell, Head of Business Development with Wolves Foundation.

“It promises to be a really positive relationship for both parties, and, along with the additional financial investment, we are relishing the chance to demonstrate to Lottery players the impact their support has on a range of different projects.

“As a registered charity, we are reliant on many different fundraising streams to be able to deliver over 45 unique projects, and linking up with Wolves Lottery is another really important step to help us continue to create opportunities and change lives of people across Wolverhampton.”

Recent winner Ruth was delighted to take the opportunity to visit the Molineux Memories initiative, which supports people with dementia and their carers.

She said: “I’m a Wolves fan and have been playing the Lottery since the start of the year.

“Winning the top prize recently was amazing, a dream come true, and it came at a really good time for me personally.

“Now knowing that Wolves Foundation are going to benefit from the Lottery is really important, because of how much they do in the local community.

“I had no idea how much they do, and coming along to one of the sessions has helped me because I work in mental health services in the Black Country and some of my patients may be able to benefit.

“Playing the Wolves Lottery is a great way of supporting people that need help in our city."