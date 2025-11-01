More GOLD for Oswestry at the RHS Best of Britain in Bloom awards

Natalie Bainbridge, chair of Oswestry In Bloom, stressed the importance of volunteers and encouraged more people to join future efforts.





The annual RHS Best of Britain In Bloom awards were held in Brighton on 31st October. Following strong support from the Heart of England judges last year, Oswestry advanced to the national finals and secured Gold in the Large Town category. The achievement was made possible by the collaborative efforts of Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry BID, local organisations, and dedicated volunteers.

The awards, organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), recognise community groups that enhance their local environments through horticultural, environmental, and community initiatives. Nominees in the Large Town category were:

Bury in Bloom (Anglia)

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (Ulster)

Congleton in Bloom (North West)

Let's get Grangemouth clean Glitter Team (Scotland)

Mirfield in Bloom (Yorkshire)

Oswestry in Bloom (Heart of England)

Thornbury in Bloom (South West)

Workington in Bloom (Cumbria)

Town Centre hanging baskets

“Let's get Grangemouth clean Glitter Team” (Scotland) won the “Best Large Town”.

Last week at the 2025 Heart of England presentations, Oswestry received several accolades: Gold for Oswestry In Bloom, Gold for Cae Glas Park, and a special award for Natalie Bainbridge. “Outstanding” awards were also presented to CROP (Cambrian Railways Orchard Project), OsNosh, and The Derwen in the “In Your Neighbourhood” categories. Oswestry has now achieved Gold for 17 consecutive years at the Heart of England awards.

Judging in the park in August

Award Ceremony

Cae Glas Park in August

During the judges’ visit in August, they toured the town’s floral displays and met with various organisations. The diversity and commitment of these groups, particularly the involvement of young people, left a strong impression. The focus of In Bloom has evolved from primarily horticultural to community-driven, an area where Oswestry excels.

Oswestry In Bloom Chair Natalie Bainbridge commented, “Winning this award is a testament to the dedication and cooperation of everyone involved. From individual efforts to large community projects, every contribution matters. Our continued success depends on expanding participation and building on these achievements. The strength of Oswestry lies in its community and volunteers.