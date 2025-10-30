Trio of Asian foxes Arrive at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Corsac Foxes are small, agile canids native to the grasslands and semi-deserts of Central Asia. While currently classified as “Least Concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), their populations are known to fluctuate dramatically. In some years, numbers can drop tenfold due to hunting and habitat loss, making managed populations in zoos an important safeguard for the species.

The introduction of Gobi, Mandukhai and Aidana reflects Hoo Zoo’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and education. The three sisters arrived at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World after being born at Hamerton Zoo in Cambridgeshire 12 months ago.

One of the newly arrived Corsac Foxes at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World.

"We are very excited to welcome Gobi, Mandukhai and Aidana to the Hoo Zoo,” said Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World Owner, Will Dorrell. “Corsac Foxes are a fascinating species which can be found across Central and North East Asia. Their population in the wild is currently fluctuating and in some countries, their populations have plummeted due to illegal hunting and major habitat loss.”

Visitors to Hoo Zoo will be able to see the new arrivals in their specially designed habitat, offering an engaging opportunity to learn more about these captivating foxes and their native range.