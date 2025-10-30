Rotary Club of Shrewsbury proudly announces Youth Leadership candidate

Cleo recounted that although initially pleased to be chosen, she became very apprehensive as the start of the five-day programme drew nearer, fearing she would not fit in or make a fool of herself. Happily, the “ice-breaking” activities worked, and she quickly made friends. She described the challenges of the various activities, including the need to overcome her fear of heights, as well as the laughter and camaraderie of the evenings with other candidates when they were once more warm and dry! She even became team leader for some activities, including the building of an extremely wonky-looking raft launched on the Severn. Her leadership and the close collaboration of her teammates won her group the prize for that event.

RYLA Alumni Cleo Spanu and Rotary Club of Shrewsbury President Paul Pascoe

Rotary Club members listened, fascinated by her lively account, an achievement even more remarkable as Cleo originates from Romania and came to Britain when she was eight, with no English. She spoke fondly and paid tribute to the kindness and determination of her Welshpool primary school teachers, who helped her with both English and Welsh. Cleo is now also studying Spanish at A-level and hopes to go to university to study Architecture.

The Rotary Youth Leadership Award programme is an intensive leadership experience organised by local Rotary clubs and districts to help young people develop leadership skills while having fun and making connections. The RYLA course contributes to Cleo’s portfolio for her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.