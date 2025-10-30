Popular Farmers' Day at Ludlow Racecourse set to be another successful event
On Thursday, November 6, Rebecca Wilson, Ben Briggs, Matt Ryan and Charlotte Ashley will be discussing the pervasive topic of the ‘future of the family farm’ for lunch guests in the Windsor Marquee. This will be an insightful, yet light hearted discussion between influential faces of the farming industry with many years experience of generational farming and working in different agricultural sectors between them.
The event will also showcase the incredible work of Shropshire Rural Support, with raffle proceeds going to the charity that Ludlow Racecourse work with each year for this event.
Being a racecourse in rural Shropshire means that it is important for us to put on a day to highlight an industry that is so fundamental to the county, also providing an occasion for the local community and beyond to get together with friends, network with other businesses whilst enjoying a great day out at the races!
Don’t be fooled, Farmers' Day is not just for farmers, it is for everyone! Alongside a card of seven races, there will be a showcase of vintage tractors from the Shropshire Hills Vintage Club, trade stands of rural businesses including food and drink.
Tickets for our lunch and panellist discussion in the marquee are selling fast, book now to avoid disappointment!
Please book online ludlowracecourse.co.uk or call in the office on 01584 856 221.