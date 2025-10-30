Popular Farmers' Day at Ludlow Racecourse set to be another successful event

The event will also showcase the incredible work of Shropshire Rural Support, with raffle proceeds going to the charity that Ludlow Racecourse work with each year for this event.

Being a racecourse in rural Shropshire means that it is important for us to put on a day to highlight an industry that is so fundamental to the county, also providing an occasion for the local community and beyond to get together with friends, network with other businesses whilst enjoying a great day out at the races!

Don’t be fooled, Farmers' Day is not just for farmers, it is for everyone! Alongside a card of seven races, there will be a showcase of vintage tractors from the Shropshire Hills Vintage Club, trade stands of rural businesses including food and drink.

