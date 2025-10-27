The trail will on Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2, between 10am to 3pm.

Visitors can collect their activity sheet for £3 from the café in the Chocolate Cabin and begin their Halloween journey.

Fred Frankenstein has scattered riddles along the trail route, and it’s up to visitors to solve them, with clues will be hidden along the way to help you out.

Once the final riddle has been cracked, return to the Chocolate Cabin to claim a prize. No pre-booking is required—just turn up and join the fun.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite Halloween costumes to make the most of this unmissable seasonal event.

Spooktacular fun awaits at Lake Vyrnwy as Halloween trail set to open.

Beth Lacey, Lake Vyrnwy Ranger, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families across the October half-term, and the Halloween trail is just one of the many activities on offer for visitors who make the trip to Lake Vyrnwy.

“Whether you're a little monster or a grown-up ghoul, Fred Frankenstein’s spooky riddles are sure to give you pumpkin to talk about.

“With creepy clues, eerie excitement, and a treat at the end, it’s a boo-tiful way to enjoy the great outdoors. Don’t forget to dress to distress and we can’t wait to see your spooktacular costumes haunting the trail.”

A huge number of trees were uprooted across the visitor site back in December last year causing them to fall, blocking many trails and a large section of the perimeter road.

Teams have been on site since the storm, working hard on the ground to clear the debris and remove the fallen trees and this work will be ongoing during the half term.

For regular updates on the works and what is happening on site with the clean-up follow Lake Vyrnwy and Hafren Dyfrdwy on social media.

Site information and updates can also be found by visiting hdcymru.co.uk/our-visitor-sites/lake-vyrnwy/storm-darragh