Newport Music Club 50th Anniversary: Young musicians dubbed the 'Lumas Wind Trio' join the celebrations

Lumas Wind Trio are members of Lumas Winds, an ensemble based in London committed to promoting the rich variety of wind chamber music repertoire. Winners of the prestigious 71st Royal Over-Seas League Mixed Ensemble Prize, the group are currently Munster Recital Scheme Artists and Kirckman Concerts Society Young Artists, and described as ‘one to watch’ (BBC Radio 3, Record Review)

The ensemble have performed in venues throughout the UK including Wigmore and Conway Hall, Snape Maltings, St George’s Bristol, and recently toured Scotland with the generous support of the Tunnell Music Trust. Newport Music Club looks forward to hearing them perform works by Mozart, Glinka and Hurlestone. Do come along to hear for yourself – a warm welcome awaits.

Tickets are £15 adult/£5 child & student (cash or cheque) at the door on the day.







Contact the Music Club at chairman@newportmusicclub.org or phone 07726 959233 to confirm the number of adults and children tickets you would like to reserve. To discover more visit our website www.newportmusicclub.org.

Newport Music Club returns with an exciting programme of six concerts in 2026. The first will be on Sunday January 25th at 3.00 p.m. featuring the Jarualda String Quartet