West Midlands care leaver ambassador highlights life-changing Shared Lives support in new film ahead of National Care Leavers’ Month

Shared Lives Plus, the UK membership charity for Shared Lives care, is proud to support National Care

This year’s theme, ‘Rising as Me: Overcoming challenges, transforming, and finding your identity,’ reflects the experiences of care-experienced young people supported through the Shared Lives for Young People Leaving Care Programme.

The programme matches young people – often with a learning disability, autism, or mental health challenges – with trained Shared Lives carers who open their homes to provide safe, supportive family environments. By working with local authorities, the NHS, voluntary organisations and housing providers, Shared Lives Plus is helping to expand local services, improve outcomes for care leavers, and reduce pressures on social care.

Katie, an ambassador for he Shared Lives for Young People Leaving Care Programme.

New film launch

Ahead of National Care Leavers’ Month, Shared Lives Plus has released a short film, shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, featuring ambassadors Katie from Oldbury,

Gracie and Victoria alongside their carers. Speaking in their own words, they describe the life-changing difference Shared Lives has made to them.

The film is part of a wider series of three short videos aimed at young people, potential carers, and social care professionals. Together, they highlight how Shared Lives is built on home and family life, and the importance of relationships, community, and belonging.

Care-experienced ambassadors will also take over Shared Lives Plus’ social media channels throughout November, sharing their stories, busting myths, and promoting training opportunities for foster carers who want to continue supporting young people into adulthood.

Voices of experience

Katie is actively involved in ambassador activities, helping promote Shared Lives and supporting recruitment, and has also contributed to autism training. Outside her ambassador work, Katie leads a busy and active life, running a monthly social group with Dudley Voices for Choice.

In the film, Katie comments: “Shared Lives is more fun than being in foster care because there’s more freedom...It’s amazing because everyone classes you like family.”

The challenge

The need for programmes like Shared Lives is clear:

There are 84,000 children in care in England, and a further 92,000 care leavers aged 18–25.

81% of children in residential care have special educational needs or a disability, yet many do not qualify for adult social care support.

1 in 3 care-experienced young people become homeless within two years of leaving care.

Half of the prison population under 25 have care experience.

Support often drops away after age 21, despite ongoing need: 55% of care leavers still need support at 22, 40% at 23, and 20% at 25.

Ofsted has found that more than a third of care leavers feel they leave care too soon, with nearly four in ten leaving on their 18th birthday.

The difference Shared Lives makes

Shared Lives offers a different path. Since the programme began last year:

123 young people have started Shared Lives arrangements across 37 schemes nationally.

79% are in education, employment, or training – compared with 61% of care leavers nationally.

Young people can stay as long as they need, with no time limit.

Continuity is possible where foster carers become Shared Lives carers, allowing young people to remain in homes they know and trust.

National recognition

The programme has also attracted national attention. Isabelle Trowler, Chief Social Worker for Children and Families in England, visited Shared Lives schemes in Telford & Wrekin and Oxfordshire, where she met carers, young people, and professionals. Writing afterwards, she said:

“If you are an authority or a social worker or personal adviser who doesn’t know about Shared Lives, you are missing a trick. Brilliant family life supported by second-to-none Shared Lives support teams.”

A call to action

Ewan King, CEO of Shared Lives Plus, said: “Every year, thousands of 18-year-olds face a care cliff – expected to leave care and become ‘independent’ overnight, just when they need stability the most. They don’t have the support networks other young people can take for granted.

"National Care Leavers’ Month is a moment to celebrate resilience and highlight solutions that work, such as our Shared Lives for Young People Leaving Care Programme. Evidence shows the model not only delivers better outcomes but also saves money for councils. Our aim is for Shared Lives to be included in national guidance for Staying Close, as it becomes a duty for all local authorities to provide.”

Watch the film on the Shared Lives Plus YouTube page: youtu.be/_RtmrlBIbec.