Tom Grennan announces Llangollen date as part of summer 2026 headline tour

The chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star will head to TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Sunday, July 5.

Friends of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod can access pre-sale tickets from 10am on Tuesday, October 28, via llangollen.net and tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 31.

The announcement follows a period of immense success for Tom Grennan who celebrated landing his third consecutive UK No. 1 album in August with the release of Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be. His unstoppable ascent has seen him sell more than 120,000 tickets in the last 12 months including his recent sold-out Grennan '25 arena tour.

Tom Grennan. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Grennan burst onto the music scene in 2016 as the guest vocalist on the Chase & Status track All Goes Wrong, before stepping into the spotlight with his gold-certified debut album Lighting Matches, in 2018. Since then, he’s delivered a string of fan favourites, including Little Bit of Love, By Your Side, Lionheart, Found What I’ve Been Looking For, Let’s Go Home Together (with Ella Henderson), and How Does It Feel.

His breakthrough came in 2021 with Evering Road — a UK Number One album packed with platinum hits and Top 10 singles – which he followed up with 2023’s chart-topping What Ifs & Maybes.

With more than 1.5 million album sales, 2.5 billion streams, an MTV Award for Best UK Act, and a sold-out 25,000-capacity headline show at Gunnersbury Park, Grennan’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Last year, his festive single It Can’t Be Christmas became a seasonal hit, reaching Number 3 in the UK charts.

Tom Grennan will headline TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Sunday July 5

Tom Grennan joins Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion 2026, which is presented as part of an ongoing partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Dave Danford said: “Our line-up for next summer just keeps getting better and better! We’re so excited to welcome Tom Grennan to the iconic Llangollen Pavilion as part of his tour. There’s nowhere quite like Llangollen surrounded by mountains, music, and magic - this is going to be an unforgettable night! Tickets will fly for this one!”

For more information go to llangollen.net