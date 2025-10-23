'Stranger Things' art exhibition to open in Shrewsbury

The exhibition features three visionary artists whose works explore the mysterious, the magical, and the surreal:

Olga Klimova (@art_ok_uk), A Siberian-born watercolourist whose ethereal paintings shimmer with granulating and radiant pigments. Alongside her originals, visitors will find a charming collection of postcards, bags, keychains, and stickers inspired by her art.

Claire Valentine-Gibson, An artist who channels the enchantment of the natural world through reclaimed and recycled materials. Her otherworldly pieces invite viewers into portals of imagination, where nature and magic entwine.

The Obby Oss' ate my art!!

Karolina Wakulińska, A third-generation artist from Poland, blending dark surrealism with influences of nature, Norse mythology, and dreams. A graduate of the Academy of Fine Arts in Gdańsk, she brings a haunting elegance to her multi-medium creations.

Step inside this Halloween exhibition and experience “Stranger Things” , where fantasy meets fine art, and every corner hums with mystery and creativity.

Work in progress on one of Claire's commission pieces.

Finishing the bioluminescent wave her painting "Metamorphosis".

Visit Bear Steps Art Gallery from 27th October to 8th November. Admission is free. Dare to enter?