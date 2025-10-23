Shropshire Shufflers celebrate triple win at England Athletics Awards

The Shufflers also took home the award for Community Project of the Year, highlighting their work beyond running. From helping launch a new parkrun in Shrewsbury to supporting local foodbanks, the club has demonstrated a strong commitment to community wellbeing.

Adding to the celebrations, long-standing member Debbie Armstrong was honoured with the Volunteer of the Year award. Debbie has led beginners’ courses, supported new runners, and volunteered extensively at parkrun events, embodying the spirit of grassroots athletics.

The Shropshire Shufflers running club has over 600 members

John Short, Chair of Shropshire Shufflers, said: “Winning these awards is a huge honour and a reflection of the passion and teamwork that define our club. We’ve worked hard to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, whether they’re taking their first steps into running or training for a marathon.

“I’m pleased to see Debbie celebrated for her outstanding contribution. She has inspired so many people to take their first steps into running and continues to support others with patience, warmth, and enthusiasm. Debbie, like so many of our volunteers, represents the very heart of what makes the Shufflers so special.”

Founded in 1981, Shropshire Shufflers has grown into one of the largest running clubs in the West Midlands, offering opportunities for everyone- from social runners to marathon enthusiasts.