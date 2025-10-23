Mixed voice choir to present work's first performance in Shropshire

The concert opens with the Vigil Mass by William Petter, written just 10 years ago. The choir’s Musical Director, Anthony Coupe, says of his choice: “I first listened to it when I was out running, and as the sun rose over the misty autumn fields. I was immersed in a sound world that was at one at the same time full of beauty, steeped in a profound experience of church music through the ages but also modern in its approach to harmony”.

Born in 1982, Petter sang as a chorister at New College and trained in music. On completing his post-graduate studies at the Royal Academy of Music, William was awarded the Dip RAM, the highest honour. He sang as an adult with choirs which included Westminster Abbey, Westminster Cathedral and the Sixteen. Petter wrote the work after receiving a diagnosis for cancer and he provides glimpses of what is to come while honestly acknowledging some of the fundamental questions and doubts we may have. The overall effect, though, is that you are left with a feeling of consolation, renewal and hope.

Cantiones Choir in rehearsal

The choir is privileged that Petter’s parents will be joining the audience for this performance and they have spoken of their pleasure that his work is again being performed outside London and for the first time in Shropshire. It is also particularly helpful for the choir that one of the Alto members has personal experience of the piece and Petter as a composer as she sang this work under his baton in London and speaks of how very moving the experience was.

Alongside this work will be a performance of Durufle’s ravishing setting of the Requiem Mass, chosen to complete the programme as Petter passionately loved it and it clearly influenced his Vigil Mass. Generally considered to be one of the most exquisite and transcendent works of the 20th Century, Durufle’s setting offers a vision of peace, comfort and eternal rest. This musical journey from sorrow to serenity truly speaks to the soul.

William Petter

Both works use an ever-changing metre, modal touches in the harmony, plainchant and a harmonic world which is immediately striking and profound. The whole performance promises to inspire peace and reflection.

The choir will be led by its Musical Director, Anthony Coupe, and will be joined by Soprano, Rhian-Carys Jones, Organist, Paul Carr and Cellist, Ed Wadon.

Tickets are £15 (U18s free) and are available from choir members, at Siop Cwlwm in Bailey Street, on the door and online at ticketsource.co.uk/cantioneschoir