Ludlow gets spooktacular with Halloween market and museum trails

Join us at Ludlow Market on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 October for a fantastically frightful experience. Expect fancy dress, themed stalls, and a free Children’s Halloween Trail that winds through the market. Our traders are embracing the spooky spirit —and this year, the Mayor of Ludlow and Deputy Mayor will be judging the Best Dressed Trader or Stall, so expect some ghoulishly good competition! Come dressed up (if you dare) and enjoy the eerie atmosphere!

Halloween at Ludlow Market

Running from October 24 to November 2, Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross invites children to take part in a Halloween trail every Friday to Sunday. Young explorers can follow spooky clues, uncover mysterious objects, and earn a Halloween treat at the end. Children can also enter the Halloween colouring-in competition for a chance to show off their creative flair and win a prize. Entry to the Museum is free for children and just £1.20 for adults.

The Mayor of Ludlow, Cllr Diane Lyle said: “These Halloween events are all about bringing the community together and showcasing just how imaginative, welcoming, and wonderfully unique our local spaces can be — we’re proud to celebrate them with residents and visitors alike.”

Halloween Trail at Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross

For more information, check Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Market and Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross, social media channels, or visit ludlow.gov.uk.