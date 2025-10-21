Shropshire Union Canal Society - Enhancement team is expanding
At a recent canal enhancement work party at Ellesmere, six candidates passed the hedge cutting training and can now play a full part in the project.
David Carter has led the team for a few years now and said: “We’re doing relatively basic jobs such as hedge cutting, towpath tidying and canal side furniture painting etc, but it seems to make a big difference, judging by the comments we get from visitors and passersby. We now have a trained team but there’s always room for more.
"If you fancy joining us, you’d be very welcome”.
The team are generally out once a month so to find out more, go to shropshireunion.org.uk