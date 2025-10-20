Penkridge-based young businesswoman shortlisted in UK Small Business Awards

Lindsey has successfully grown her business which offers scalp micropigmentation, permanent makeup and advanced CACI facials. All her results driven treatments have changed the lives of many, especially with her non-surgical facelift for Bell's Palsy clients and clients with aging concerns. Lindsey is progressing her company into a successful training academy and is currently building her own skincare brand.

Lindsey juggles her business with her 3-year-old son and family at her side, and she is striving for the stars as her business continues to grow.