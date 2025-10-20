Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod extends tenure of Artistic Director

Appointed to the role in 2023, Dave has led a creative transformation of the festival’s profile and programming — curating an eclectic mix that spans from West End theatre concerts to bespoke orchestral collaborations including the much-acclaimed KT Tunstall concert with the Absolute Orchestra this year, which he arranged, orchestrated and conducted.

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has announced the extension of Dave Danford’s contract as Artistic Director. Picture: LIME

Dave’s connection with the Eisteddfod stretches back to 2010 when he performed in an evening concert as a percussionist with the Cory Band, and continued in 2012, when he first collaborated with previous Music Director Eilir Owen Griffiths on the production of evening concerts. Since then, he has played an integral role in the festival’s artistic evolution in a variety of capacities and, alongside a portfolio career which has recently involved work with artists such as Dua Lipa and Reye, has led a resurgence in the festival’s profile and direction.

With the 2026 programme soon to be unveiled, Dave and the team are already looking ahead to the Eisteddfod’s 80th anniversary celebrations in 2027 — a milestone expected to honour and elevate one of Wales’ most cherished cultural institutions.

Dave with KT Tunstall, following their collaboration at the 2025 Eisteddfod. Picture: LIME

“It’s no secret that I love this place, and being here all year round to plan the festival is both a joy and a privilege,” said Dave.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve worked hard to raise the bar across every aspect of the Eisteddfod — from competitions to evening concerts — and I’m thrilled to continue that journey through to our 80th anniversary year. We have some very exciting announcements to make in the next couple of weeks about next year’s Eisteddfod, and I’m certain that 2026 is going to be a year to remember.”