Crimson Fields: Historical society to host talk on WWI medical front for Remembrance Sunday
Albrighton and District Historical Society always tries to book a talk which relates in some way to Remembrance Sunday and our November talk is no exception. David Bardell will be our speaker and he has spent many years investigating the history of World War One. The topic of his talk on Monday, November 3, is ‘Crimson Fields’. This talk looks at the medical war that was being fought during the Great War.
Many heroic actions took place not with gun or bayonet but by nurses, orderlies and doctors fighting for the lives of our wounded.
The talk is sure to cover events that are less well known and also touch upon the advances in medicine and surgery that are sadly often only possible due to a war.
The talk starts at 7.30pm in the Red House on Monday, November 3. Just £3 on the door for visitors. Come and Join us!