Crimson Fields: Historical society to host talk on WWI medical front for Remembrance Sunday

Many heroic actions took place not with gun or bayonet but by nurses, orderlies and doctors fighting for the lives of our wounded.

The talk is sure to cover events that are less well known and also touch upon the advances in medicine and surgery that are sadly often only possible due to a war.

The talk starts at 7.30pm in the Red House on Monday, November 3. Just £3 on the door for visitors. Come and Join us!