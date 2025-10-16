Shropshire gears up for its largest Repair Café ever at The Big Mend this weekend

So do you have a radio that’s silent or a jumper with holes in it? Do you have an ornament with its head off or a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t suck? If so, the The Big Mend in Shrewsbury is just what you are looking for.

Saturday, October 18, is International Repair Day and across the world, repair cafes are being held to repair as many household items as possible, to save them going to landfill but also to save people money. The Big Mend is being hosted by Shrewsbury Repair Café and Veolia, with the support of Prestfelde School, and they are aiming to make their mark on this day too.

Repairers busy at work. Picture: Shrewsbury Repair Cafe

Liz Evans, coordinator of Shrewsbury Repair Café said, “The Big Mend is a wonderful event for the people of Shrewsbury and those across Shropshire. We know we already have the largest gathering of repairers and volunteers who have come from across Shropshire and with your support we can make this the largest Repair Café that Shrewsbury has had but also possibly in the area too.”

Repair Cafes are free community events, where members of the public can bring broken or worn-out or non-working every items from their home and see if they can be fixed alongside a team of repairers and experts. They are a fun experience, where knowledge is shared and laughter is heard. All repairs are done for free, but donations are welcome to support the work of repair cafes throughout Shropshire.

A treasured toy being fixed. Picture: Shrewsbury Repair Cafe

So if your item isn’t working, don’t replace it but see if it can be fixed. If what you loved is at the back of the cupboard because it is broken, then have it repaired and in pride of place again. If you love your favourite item but it is looking tired, then get it mended and give it new life.

The Big Mend is being held at Prestfelde School, London Road, Shrewsbury and runs from 10am till 2pm. There will be refreshments throughout the day, a chance to speak to staff from Shrewsbury Libraries about the resources they have available and Halls Auctioneers are holding a free valuation session during the event.

For further information contact admin@shrewsburyrepaircafe.org.uk or visit shropshire.veolia.co.uk/big-mend.