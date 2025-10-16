New owners unveil ambitious plans for Midlands architectural practice

Award-winning firm Bleazard and Galletta – which has worked across the country - says it now wants to expand its commercial and industrial portfolio as it targets new growth.

New owners Martin Edwards and Neil Homer have taken over the running of the firm, which was established in 1993 and with which they have both enjoyed considerable success.

It was formerly based in Wem but is now located at the more modern and spacious E-Innovation Centre in Telford.

Martin said the move into owning the business was a natural evolution for both the pair and the business.

Martin Edwards

“I have been with the firm all my working life – more than 25 years – while Neil enjoyed 11 years here from 2004 to 2015.

“We are longstanding friends and colleagues having met in the late 1990s at Shrewsbury College of Art & Technology whilst studying diplomas in construction. When the firm’s founding partners reached retirement age, it was the perfect time for us to take over.”

Martin said the firm wanted to build on its excellent reputation for residential, heritage and public sector work, but also develop its offer in the commercial and industrial sectors where it has enjoyed considerable success.

“Neil and I have more than 40 years of experience across all architectural sectors and a proud track record of delivering success for our clients whatever the project.

“Our commitment to quality has been recognised by an LABC Building Excellence Award for the best individual new home in the West Midlands.

“We specialise in commercial and industrial projects – from automotive facilities for some of the world’s best-known brands to industrial warehouses – and see a real opportunity to develop this side of the business over the coming years.

“We’ve worked all over the country but have never really advertised ourselves too much before. We want to change that a little and think the company can enjoy even more success as a result.”

Neil Homer

Neil said the firm had built an impressive reputation for designing spaces tailored to the client’s brief – and which prioritised function ahead of form where necessary.

“Not every firm takes the time to get to know a client’s business processes but we always do. We know the best buildings are built on understanding how they are going to be used and work collaboratively with our clients to deliver technical expertise on realistic budgets.

“We’ve also recently passed our ISO 9001 Stage 1 audit. This is the first stage on our journey to full accreditation to the internationally recognised standard for quality management systems. It demonstrates that Bleazard and Galletta has robust processes in place to deliver consistent quality, meet customer expectations and continually improve.

“This is the start of an exciting new era for Bleazard and Galletta, built on offering a personal service and the highest technical expertise.”

Bleazard and Galletta is a CIAT Chartered Practice providing a complete architectural service - from early-stage feasibility and planning to detailed design, construction and handover.

It partners with Lime Green Associates, a Midlands-based survey practice with specialist expertise in measured building surveys, building information modelling and computer-aided design.

Neil added: “Lime Green are specialists in the use of cutting-edge 3D laser scanning, so being able to partner with them brings our clients all the time and cost benefits of expertise in the latest technology.”