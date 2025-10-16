Festive fun, food and adventures at organic estate this season

As the nights draw in and the air turns crisp, this award-winning organic farm near Corwen is ready to welcome guests for a packed programme of events filled with atmosphere, creativity, and delicious seasonal food.

From pumpkin picking and spooky Halloween adventures to chef-led tasting evenings, creative craft workshops, and traditional Christmas celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this much-loved countryside setting.

Among the highlights is an intimate culinary experience led by talented head chef Jordan Richardson, who will host a sumptuous Winter Tasting Menu on Saturday, November 15. This exclusive evening will showcase the finest organic produce and inventive cookery that have become hallmarks of the estate’s reputation.

Spooky season is coming to Rhug

Autumn excitement continues with the ever-popular Halloween programme, which draws families from across North Wales, Shropshire, and further afield. From October 25 to 31, visitors can wander through the fields to pick their own pumpkins – grown right on site – ready to carve and take home. The festivities culminate on October 30 with a Spooky Evening packed with thrills, laughter, and surprises for all ages.

Creative visitors can also get hands-on this November as award-winning floral designer Kate Jordan hosts a wreath-making workshop on November 15. Kate, renowned for creating the winner’s crown for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! during its Gwrych Castle series, brings a flair for natural beauty that has also featured on Hollyoaks, Songs of Praise, and S4C’s Rownd a Rownd.

As December approaches, the estate transforms into a festive wonderland. Visitors can enjoy the Christmas Fair and Santa’s Grotto (December 6–7), the much-loved carol concert in Rhug Chapel (December 11), and a special Yuletide dining event on the same evening, combining seasonal flavours with a warm sense of community spirit.

Rhug Estate welcomes visitors from across the UK

Lord Newborough, owner of the estate, said: “This is one of the busiest and most magical times of the year for us, and we are thrilled to share it with the community and visitors from further afield.

From the sheer joy of seeing children running through our fields during pumpkin picking week to the warmth and togetherness of our carol concert in Rhug Chapel, these events embody everything we love about the season.

Our taster sessions are also a real highlight — they showcase the creativity and passion behind Rhug’s food culture and give guests a chance to experience something truly special.”

He added: “There is always a buzz across the estate at this time of year, and it’s a joy to watch families, friends, and food lovers alike making memories here. We cannot wait to welcome everyone in the weeks ahead.”

For the latest updates and the full programme of events, visit rhug.co.uk and follow @rhugestate on social media.