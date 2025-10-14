Weston Park hosts Woof Walk for charity

The event, which saw walkers and their four-legged friends complete a 5km route around the scenic grounds of the iconic stately home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border raised more than £1,500 for Brighter Days Rescue.

The charity, based in Penkridge, is dedicated to transforming the lives of dogs in need both in the UK and abroad - funding transportation, medical care, and essential supplies to ensure every dog gets a brighter future.

Rachel Davy, estate operations assistant at Weston Park said: “We were delighted to host the first Weston Woof Walk. It was great to see so many families, and their dogs, come together to show their support for Brighter Day’s Rescue.

“We welcomed more than 100 walkers and raised a considerable sum for the charity and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along, took part and gave so generously.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to Brighter Day’s Rescue for choosing Weston Park as the venue for their Woof Walk. As well as supporting the work they do, the event also supports the work of Weston Park Foundation – the charity that owns and maintains Weston Park.”

Sarah Brown, Brighter Day’s Rescue fundraising coordinator and Pete, Brighter Day’s head fundraiser dog, at Weston’s Woof Walk.

After completing the 5km walk, all dogs received a treat cone, a puppuchino and a dog toy to take home whilst visitors were invited to enjoy lunch in The Granary and an afternoon exploring the rest of the estate.

Sarah Brown, fundraising coordinator at Brighter Day’s Rescue said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Weston Park for hosting Weston’s Woof Walk. As a small charity, these funds are vital to the work we do and will help us save five dogs in need. Thank you to everyone who came along, we look forward to more Woof Walks in the future.”

Weston’s Woof Walk was sponsored by ACER and Rosecroft Canine Rehabilitation. Weston Park continues to support Brighter Days Rescue through raffle prize donations, participation in the charity’s annual Rescue Fest, and by welcoming one of its rescue dogs to The Potting Shed, Weston’s dog-friendly holiday cottage.