Nominations open for the 2026 Celebrating Forces Families Awards

These national awards honour the exceptional contributions of UK Armed Forces families, recognising the strength, resilience, and dedication of those who support our military personnel behind the scenes. Whether through personal achievement, community impact, or professional excellence, these families play a vital role in the life of the Armed Forces.

2025 awards

Sarah Walker CFF, spokesperson for the awards, said: "Forces families are the unsung heroes of our military community. These awards are about giving them the recognition they truly deserve and showcasing the incredible ways they contribute to the fabric of Armed Forces life."

Award Categories for 2026 Include:

Inspirational Adult Family Member of the Year

Young People’s Award

Overcoming Adversity

Volunteer of the Year

Away From Home Award

Social Media Influencer

Military Family Charity

Armed Forces Advocate(s) of the Year

Small Business Owner

Public Service Award

Business Award

Claire Lilly, winner of the 2024 Inspirational Family Member of the Year award, shared: "Being recognised by the Celebrating Forces Families Awards was deeply humbling. My campaign, The Forcer Protocol, was born from personal tragedy, but this award reminded me that even in grief, we can create something powerful to help others. It gave me hope — and a platform to make real change for vulnerable veterans and their families."

2025 Winners

Key Information:

Nominations are open now

Deadline for submissions: Monday, December 15

How to nominate: Visit

Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges from across the military, charity, and public sectors, and honoured at a prestigious awards ceremony in April 2026.

Whether you're part of a Forces family or know someone who deserves to be celebrated, we encourage you to get nominating and help us shine a light on the people who serve in their own unique way.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The Celebrating Forces Families Awards 2026 offers a unique opportunity for businesses and organisations to show their support for the Armed Forces community. By becoming a sponsor, you can align your brand with a prestigious event that honours the resilience, achievements, and contributions of military families across the UK.

Sponsorship packages are available at various levels, offering benefits such as brand visibility, networking opportunities, and recognition during the awards ceremony. Whether you're a small business or a large corporation, your support can make a meaningful impact.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to get involved, please visit our website or contact the awards team directly at: info@celebratingforcesfamilies.co.uk