Coverage Care celebrates £11,600 raised for Alzheimer’s Society in honour of 30th anniversary

“This was more than just a fundraiser—it was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together,” said Lea Fretwell, Development and Support Manager. “Skydiving was terrifying—but it’s nothing compared to the fear and confusion faced daily by people living with dementia. I jumped to honour their courage, and to show that we see them.”

Lea was joined in the skydiving challenge by Sarah Evans, Home Manager at Briarfields; Jess Bennett, Shift Leader at Greenfields; Jojo Mejia, Nurse at New Fairholme. Each participant brought personal passion and professional insight to the cause.

“I chose to do a skydive because the cause is very close to my heart,” shared Jojo Mejia. “I’ve seen the impact of Alzheimer’s on my loved ones and through my work in care. Supporting the Alzheimer’s Society means helping families face fewer challenges alone.”

Skydivers JoJo Mejia, Lea Fretwell, and Jessica Bennett and 100 mile bike rider Peter Bentley celebrate their achievements at Allison House in Shrewsbury

Sarah Evans echoed the sentiment: “The experience was both exhilarating and humbling. It gave me a sense of purpose, knowing the funds we raised will make a real difference.”

Jess Bennett added with a smile, “It’s important to support those who need it. I’m in awe of how much we raised—and besides, a skydive? Why not!”

The team’s efforts were further amplified by Peter Bentley, a dedicated colleague from Greenfield’s in Whitchurch, who cycled 100 miles to contribute to the fundraising total. Together, their motto became: “Choose the great adventure of being brave and afraid at the exact same time.”

Lea Fretwell and Helen Stoneman sent a handwritten note to all of the 814 Coverage Care employees who signed up to become Dementia Friends

Coverage Care’s commitment extends beyond fundraising. Through its Dementia Friends initiative, 814 employees—83.9% of its workforce across 11 homes—have become Dementia Friends, wearing their badges with pride and fostering inclusive, compassionate care environments.

Rachel Ford, Alzheimer’s Society Regional Fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful that Coverage Care Services have chosen to support Alzheimer’s Society. Each hour people generously give to fundraise for us, every event they take part in, every pound they donate, they’re making a life-changing difference to people living with dementia.

“Alzheimer’s Society provides vital support to people living with dementia, funds groundbreaking research and campaigns to make dementia the priority it should be. Together, we will end the devastation caused by dementia.

“There are around a million people living with dementia in the UK. But we simply can’t reach everyone without the continued support of our incredible fundraisers like Coverage Care Services.”

Coverage Care’s commitment to the Alzheimer’s Society reflects its broader mission to support vulnerable individuals with dignity and compassion. As the organisation celebrates three decades of service, this fundraising achievement stands as a testament to the power of teamwork and the impact of care that goes beyond the workplace.