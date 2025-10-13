Scare attraction announces new Halloween line up as mutant plants takeover Staffordshire farm

Mutation Damnation launched at Screamfest at National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, Burton, on Friday.

Just one of a series of new attractions for this year’s shock inducing adult fright nights, there will also be two new scare zones and some new twists to three of the six scare mazes at the Halloween event, which attracts over 30,000 visitors every year.

Crazed clown maze Freakout has been transformed into a distorted reality with the launch of Freakout Resurrected creating Screamfest’s biggest ever UV themed elements. Taking two weeks to complete over 50 metres of UV illustrative designs have been added into Freakout Resurrected with all new glow in the dark clowns creating a frightening twist to the fan favourite.

Screamfest prepares to unveil new Mutation Damnation scare for Halloween

New for 2025 scare zones will bring added fright night space with two uniquely themed scare walk throughs. Smaller than the scare attractions they are designed to be a walk-through experience but with just as much scare!

Tom Robinson, who has run nighttime Halloween event Screamfest at the 40-acre site with his brother Ivor since 2012, said: “We are really excited about this year’s lineup for Screamfest. Every year we look to create something new to bring shocks and laughs to visitors and this year is no different.

“This year we have added new elements to each of our scares with a fun twist for Freakout Resurrected and new ending elements for Insomnia and Hellcatraz. With two new scare zones and new maze attraction Mutant Damnation it promises to be another frightfully fun year.”

Fright night scare attraction Screamfest returns to National Forest Adventure Farm

All new prosthetics, costumes and sets have been created with the scare spread out over an acre of maize maze with three 830 sq ft walk throughs and 17 actors ready to jump out at every twist and turn. A claustrophobic tunnel has been added leaving guests struggling to escape the clutches of the mutant plants taking over the genetically modified food plant in the maze.

Running up until Saturday, November 1, this year the event features six attractions including the New for 2025 maize maze scare Mutation Damnation, as well as fan favourites; clown crazed Freakout Resurrected which has been given a unique twist this year, Area 52 which sees visitors battle 5 acres of outdoor interactive scare on a terrifying alien apocalypse tractor trailer ride, nightmare inducing Insomnia, zombie mayhem Hillbilly Joe’s Zombie Zoo and last year’s latest addition Hellcatraz which is one of the most intense scares yet with visitors separated, isolated and terrified in a fate worse than hell.

Spread out over the whole park taking in outdoor and indoor mazes, there will also be live music, extreme fright acts, flash mob dances, fairground rides, street food stalls and a licensed bar, with fire breathers and walkabout actors ready to scare.

Enter if you dare at Screamfest National Forest Adventure Farm

Standard tickets include unlimited access to five scares – Insomnia, Hellcatraz, Freakout Resurrected, Hillbilly Joe’s Zombie Zoo and NEW for 2025 scare Mutation Damnation as well as all onsite live entertainment. AREA 52 is charged separately.

Fairground rides, street food and a bar are also available.

RIP tickets offer the best experience at Screamfest and include FAST-TRACK ENTRY TO SITE AND UNLIMITED FAST-TRACK ENTRY TO ALL 5 SCARE ATTRACTIONS + AREA 52 WITH EXTRA PAINTBALLS, £10 FOOD VOUCHER AND 3 COMPLIMENTARY DRINKS, these are available for every night but have restricted capacity.

Screamfest is a scary experience and not recommended for under 16s. Under 16s will not be admitted without a 21+ year responsible adult and must be supervised at all times. Tickets start from £32 (plus a £1.50 booking fee) with a £10 per person charge for access to AREA 52.

For more information, visit screamfest.co.uk